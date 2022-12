New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Meridian Security Insurance. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, takes aim at Lacy J. Conte, Stephen L. Graham and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01062, Meridian Security Insurance Company v. Conte et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 5:00 PM