Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete filed a lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of pharmaceutical company Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. The suit brings claims against a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen and Helpers of America. In the complaint, Meridian Medical contests an award made by an arbitrator in an underlying dispute over the termination of an employee who allegedly falsified employee training records. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00566, Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen and Helpers of America, Local Union No. 688.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 01, 2023, 12:51 PM