Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race- and religion-based discrimination, was filed by attorney Raymond C. Burkart on behalf of a former police investigator. The case is 2:23-cv-01992, Merida v. Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East.
Government
June 09, 2023, 1:07 PM