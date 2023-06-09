Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race- and religion-based discrimination, was filed by attorney Raymond C. Burkart on behalf of a former police investigator. The case is 2:23-cv-01992, Merida v. Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East.

Government

June 09, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Edgar L Merida

defendants

AB Insurance Company

Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - East

Donald P. Juneau

Kelli Carol Chandler

Kenny Pinkston

Michael Brenckle

Terrance Durnin

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination