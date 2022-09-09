Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lightfoot Franklin & White on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against chemical company Olin Chlor Alkali Logistics and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed by McCorquodale Law Firm on behalf of a slew of City of McIntosh property owners and two police officers who contend that the defendant has polluted the atmosphere with approximately 738 lbs. of chlorine gas. The case is 1:22-cv-00358, Merida et al v. Jones et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2022, 7:50 PM