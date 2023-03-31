Mergers Help Smith Gambrell Grow Revenue by Record 15.5% | L...

News From Law.com

After a record-breaking year in terms of financial data, Smith, Gambrell & Russell is poised to continue that momentum in 2023. Last year the Atlanta-based firm broke records for gross revenue ($182.4 million, a 15.50% increase from 2021), net income ($80.6 million, a 20.88% jump) and from $66,713,197), profits per equity partner ($1.4 million, a 16.72% rise). "I think it was a very good year, our best financial speaking," said Stephen Forte, Smith Gambrell's managing partner and executive committee chair.

March 31, 2023, 11:36 AM

