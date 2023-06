News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, which already are frustrating companies and their legal teams by taking the toughest stand against mergers since the 1970s, now are planning changes that could add months to premerger notification reviews. The agencies said Tuesday that they are proposing the biggest changes in the Hart-Scott-Rodino merger-filing process since 1978. That process requires premerger notification for deals above $111.4 million.

June 27, 2023, 4:58 PM

