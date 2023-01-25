Merger Or Not, Hogan Lovells Charts Path Toward Greater U.S....

News From Law.com

Whether or not the talks of combining Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling will pan out, one thing is certain for the larger of the two firms: Hogan Lovells' wants to expand its share of the U.S. legal market through one means or another. Coming off a year when revenue and profits aren't expected to rise to the levels generated by 2021, Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar said he's directing investments to growing the firm's presence in U.S. markets with the most global potential: namely New York, California and Texas.

Legal Services

January 25, 2023, 2:42 PM