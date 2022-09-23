Merger of Southeast-Based Sugar Refiners Survives Biden Admi...

News From Law.com

The merger of two sugar companies won't constitute a monopoly of the sugar market in the Southeastern United States, a Delaware federal judge decided Friday. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika found the acquisition of Port Wentworth, Georgia-based Imperial Sugar Co. by rival Clewiston, Florida-based U.S. Sugar Corp. doesn't violate Chapter 7 of the Clayton Act, issuing a sealed opinion and judgment favoring the companies, who were represented by teams led by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Latham & Watkins, respectively.

Delaware

September 23, 2022, 6:00 PM