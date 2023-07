New Suit - Real Property

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, which targets Anita Gale Walker and Donald C. Walker, was filed on behalf of Karen S. Meredith and Todd J. Meredith. The case is 6:23-cv-00888, Meredith et al v. Walker et al.

Alabama

July 07, 2023, 9:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen S Meredith

Todd J Meredith

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Anita Gale Walker

Donald C Walker

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property