New Suit - Contract

Primoris, a specialty construction company with a focus on pipelines for natural gas and water, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for fleet management software, was filed by Armstrong Teasdale and Weaver Johnston & Nelson on behalf of Mercury Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00280, Mercury Associates Inc. v. Primoris Services Corp.

Construction & Engineering

February 08, 2023, 7:09 PM