New Suit - Contract

Alphabet, Google and YouTube were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with the de-platforming and ban of alternative medicine proponent, Dr. Jospeh Mercola's YouTube channel. The court case, filed by Richman Law & Policy and JW Howard Attorneys, accuses the defendants of not affording Mercola with due notice that some of his videos were allegedly 'deemed harmful' and did not conform to YouTube's community guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the suit, Mercola found out that he was 'banned' from YouTube by a Sept. 29, 2021 Washington Post article. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05567, Mercola.Com v. Google, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 29, 2022, 5:42 AM