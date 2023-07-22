The New York Times Company was sued for defamation on Friday by the subject of a front page article titled 'The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online.' The article's subject, Florida doctor Joseph Mercola, claims that the New York Times published false statements with a reckless disregard for the truth. Mercola is represented by Medina Law Firm and Richman Law & Policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00545, Mercola v. The New York Times Company.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 22, 2023, 11:20 AM