New Suit - Defamation

The New York Times Company was sued for defamation on Friday by the subject of a front page article titled 'The Most Influential Spreader of Coronavirus Misinformation Online.' The article's subject, Florida doctor Joseph Mercola, claims that the New York Times published false statements with a reckless disregard for the truth. Mercola is represented by Medina Law Firm and Richman Law & Policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00545, Mercola v. The New York Times Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 22, 2023, 11:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Plaintiffs

Medina Law Firm LLC

defendants

The New York Times Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims