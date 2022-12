News From Law.com

Organon, a Merck spinoff focused on health issues that are unique to women, has promoted Kirke Weaver to general counsel. Weaver succeeds Deborah Telman, who left in July to become general counsel of Gilead Sciences following the retirement of that company's 17-year legal chief, Brett Pletcher. Weaver had been interim GC since Telman's exit.

Health Care

December 12, 2022, 1:35 PM