New Suit - Contract

Pharmaceutical company Merck filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit arises from a joint research project pertaining to Merck's cancer drug Keytruda and a subsequent issuance of patents to Johns Hopkins. According to the suit, Johns Hopkins breached the parties' agreement by downplaying Merck's contributions in the patent applications, licensing the patents to other parties and demanding royalties from Merck's sales of Keytruda. The complaint was filed by Paul Hastings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03059, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC v. Johns Hopkins University.