Nicole K. Pedi of Potter Anderson & Corroon has entered an appearance for Azurity Pharmaceuticals in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed May 3 in Delaware District Court by McCarter & English and Williams & Connolly on behalf of Merck, asserts a patent related to Januvia, a medication to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. The suit contends that Azurity's abbreviated new drug application, which seeks FDA approval for the marketing and sale of a generic version of the plaintiff's product, will violate the plaintiff's asserted patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00545, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. v. Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 17, 2024, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Potter Anderson & Corroon

Mark A. Hayden

Tung-On Kong

Wendy L. Devine

Jody Karol

nature of claim: 835/over patent claims