New Suit - Drug Regulation

Merck sued the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and other defendants Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Jones Day, pursues claims that the government’s Drug Price Negotiation Program ‘coerces’ drug makers into selling products at lower-than-market prices ‘on pain of yet more draconian penalties.’ The case is 1:23-cv-01615, Merck & Co., Inc. v. Becerra et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 06, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Merck & Co., Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation