New Suit - Contract

GameStop was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Polsinelli on behalf of MerchLogix Inc., seeks payment of $663,712 pursuant to a Software Service Agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01421, MerchLogix, Inc. v. Gamestop, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 29, 2022, 3:38 PM