Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mcvey & Parsky on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Toro Co., a gardening products seller, to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC on behalf of Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. as subrogee of Judith Kuzan, who claims that a faulty leaf blower caused a fire at her property. The case is 1:23-cv-00400, Merchants Mutual Insurance Company v. The Toro Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Merchants Mutual Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC

defendants

The Toro Company

defendant counsels

Mcvey & Parsky, LLC

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product