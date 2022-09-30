New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Merchants Bank of Indiana. The suit, which seeks to enforce three commercial loans totaling $6 million, targets Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01931, Merchants Bank Of Indiana v. Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 1:02 PM