New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a complaint to enforce a promissory note Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Merchants Bank of Indiana. The suit concerns an over $14 million loan made to Avenir Memory Care and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01803, Merchants Bank Of Indiana v. Avenir Memory Care @ Knoxville LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 3:08 PM