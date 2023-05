News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump may not publicly share evidence he learns through discovery in his ongoing Manhattan criminal case, Acting Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said Thursday, deciding on a motion in the matter. Trump may share his personal experiences of the case, and discuss the "vast majority" of the evidence in the case, just not materials produced to his team during the litigation.

