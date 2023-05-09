New Suit - Trademark

Polsinelli and Hicks, Mims, Kaplan & Burns filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of concert merchandise seller Merch Traffic LLC in relation to merchandise of rock band Dead & Company. The suit targets bootleg distributors for unlawfully selling merchandise in the vicinity of his concerts before, during and after performances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11016, Merch Traffic, LLC v. Does 1-100 et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Merch Traffic, LLC

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1-100

XYZ Company

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims