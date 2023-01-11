Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shipman & Goodwin removed an employment and defamation lawsuit against U.S. Xpress to Connecticut District Court on Wednesday in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision. The suit was brought on behalf of former employee Eugene Mercer, who was terminated after the accident, then allegedly denied employment with other companies based on U.S. Xpress's assertion that Mercer had been involved in a 'preventable accident.' According to the suit, Mercer was later exonerated based on a finding that the other driver was under the influence at the time of the accident. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Lewis Chimes. The case is 3:23-cv-00042, Mercer v. U.S. Xpress Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 11, 2023, 2:28 PM