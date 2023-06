Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Caesars Entertainment and Paris Las Vegas Operating Co. to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Thierman Buck, accuses the defendant of allegedly failing to pay overtime wages, providing proper breaks and violating several other labor laws. The case is 2:23-cv-00958, Mercer v. Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Leann Mercer

Plaintiffs

Thierman Buck, LLP

Thierman Buck LLP

Thierman Buck, LLC

defendants

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Paris Las Vegas Operating Co., LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations