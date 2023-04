New Suit - Contract

Dorsey & Whitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Mercer Medical LLC. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, brings claims against LD Enterprises LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00554, Mercer Medical LLC v. LD Enterprises LLC.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mercer Medical LLC

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

LD Enterprises LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract