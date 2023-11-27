Blank Rome partner Martin S. Krezalek has entered an appearance for Parnassus Books LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Oct. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-09019, Mercedes v. Parnassus Books, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
November 27, 2023, 10:32 AM