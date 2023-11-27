Who Got The Work

Blank Rome partner Martin S. Krezalek has entered an appearance for Parnassus Books LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed Oct. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-09019, Mercedes v. Parnassus Books, LLC.

Plaintiffs

Luis Mercedes

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Parnassus Books, LLC

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA