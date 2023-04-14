New Suit - Contract

Mercedes-Benz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against parts supplier Power-Sonic Corp. on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman, accuses Power-Sonic of shuttering operations and wrongfully retaining funds which Mercedes advanced to maintain operations while Mercedes was looking for a new supplier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00495, Mercedes-Benz US International Inc. et al. v. Power-Sonic Corp.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 8:30 PM

