Mercedes-Benz Group AG sued Lenovo U.S. Inc. over trademark infringement claims on Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by the Marbury Law Group, concerns the three-pointed star logo that Lenovo uses to market its Legion gaming computers. The suit alleges that the Legion logo is confusingly similar to Mercedes-Benz’ trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00203, Mercedes-Benz Group AG v. Lenovo (United States) Inc.

April 18, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Plaintiffs

Marbury Law Group

defendants

Lenovo (United States) Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims