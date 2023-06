Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Nexsen on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to California Central District Court. The complaint, pertaining to life insurance benefits, was filed by attorney Gregory D. Angus on behalf of Jessica Mercado. The case is 5:23-cv-01063, Mercado v. Primerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Mercado

defendants

Primerica Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute