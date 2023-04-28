New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against Baldor Specialty Foods Inc., a fresh produce and specialty foods importer and distributor. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-03537, Mercado v. Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Jayson Mercado

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims