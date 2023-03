Who Got The Work

Justin J. Johl of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Gregory Kalescky and Jeffrey Oldham in a pending lawsuit over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws. The case was filed by pro se plaintiffs on Feb. 6 in Kansas District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 2:23-cv-02052, Mercado et al v. Kalescky et al.

Kansas

March 23, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Adelino Mercado, Jr.

Elizabeth Garibay-Mercado

defendants

Gregory Kalescky

Jeffrey Oldham

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws