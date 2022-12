Removed To Federal Court

Goldberg Segalla removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club and other defendants Thursday to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek on behalf of Zoila Mercado. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07454, Mercado et al v. Flushing Town Center III, L.P.

December 08, 2022, 2:04 PM