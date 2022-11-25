Who Got The Work

Joshua B. Waxman of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Brother's Mechanical Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Oct. 11 in the District of Columbia District Court by Odonoghue & Odonoghue on behalf of 13 plaintiffs who claim that they were not paid for a substantial part of their work in providing plumbing and sheet metal work at a new construction project. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, is 1:22-cv-03083, Mercado et al v. Carmel Partners Construction LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 25, 2022, 5:40 AM