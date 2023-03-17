New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority, doing business as DC Health Link, and its board of directors were hit with a data breach class action Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to secure and safeguard the personally identifiable information of over 56,000 individuals, including House and Senate members, that was made vulnerable in a March 2023 data breach. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00737, Meranda v. District Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority d/b/a DC Health Link et al.

