Who Got The Work

Judith A. Archer, Thomas A. Coulter and Brian W. Stolarz of Norton Rose Fulbright have entered an appearance for District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority, doing business as DC Health Link, and its board of directors in a pending data breach class action. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to secure and safeguard the personally identifiable information of over 56,000 individuals, including House and Senate members, that was made vulnerable in a March 2023 data breach. The complaint was filed on March 17 in District of Columbia District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chesnut Cambronne PA; and the Lyon Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, is 1:23-cv-00737, Meranda v. District Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 11:38 AM

