Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against The GEO Group, Pyramid Healthcare Inc. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Levin & Zeiger on behalf of Lisa Mensch, administrator of the Estate of Taylor Mensch. The suit accuses the defendants of negligence in treating Mensch while she was detained for a narcotics possession matter. The case is 2:22-cv-04959, Mensch v. Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. et al.

December 14, 2022, 7:26 AM