Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Boeing to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Boeing is using his unsolicited proposal in a Boeing F-15EX supersonic aircraft. The case is 3-cv-02465, Mensah v. Boeing Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

March 24, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Seth A. Mensah

defendants

Boeing Corporation

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct