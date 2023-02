Who Got The Work

Raymond C. Baldwin and Christine M. Costantino of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for the Mitre Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in Maryland District Court by Kahn Smith & Collins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin, is 1:23-cv-00053, Menk et al v. The Mitre Corporation.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 23, 2023, 6:50 AM