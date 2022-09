Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against John Stilloe Roofing and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Lenahan & Dempsey on behalf of a former employee who was injured while doing roofing repairs for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01532, Menichini et al v. Freehold Cartage, Inc. et al.

Pennsylvania

September 30, 2022, 6:04 PM