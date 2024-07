News From Law.com

Assistant U.S. attorney Paul Monteleoni of the Southern District of New York began his closing argument in the bribery and extortion trial of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, by reminding jurors that the FBI found gold bars and envelopes of cash stashed all around the New Jersey home Menendez shared with his wife, including in the senator's jacket pockets and inside his shoes.

New Jersey

July 08, 2024, 6:31 PM