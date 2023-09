News From Law.com

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez , D-New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine, each pleaded not guilty to bribery charges Wednesday, hours after they surrendered pursuant to a summons in the Southern District of New York. Winston & Strawn partner Seth Farber entered the not guilty plea on Menendez' behalf, but Farber noted that he was appearing as his counsel "for this appearance only."

