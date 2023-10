News From Law.com

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey and his wife, Nadine, were charged with conspiring for a public official to act as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of New York Thursday, two weeks after the duo pleaded not guilty to bribery charges.

New York

October 12, 2023, 2:25 PM

