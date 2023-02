New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court over the company's Vicks Vapo-brand cough and cold products. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Ronald Marron, alleges that the more expensive Vapo products which are marketed as suitable for children have ingredients identical to Vapo products labeled for adults. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01382, Mendoza v. The Procter & Gamble Company.