Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Northwell Health d/b/a Lenox Hill Hospital to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of age and disability, was filed by Goddard Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-06091, Mendoza v. Northwell Health Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 14, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Lourdes Mendoza

defendants

Eleonora Shapiro

Kimberly Jawin

Lenox Hill Hospital

Northwell Health, Inc.

Sean Kearney

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA