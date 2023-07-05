New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, was hit with a privacy class action in the New Jersey District Court for alleged claims of New Jersey's Video Privacy Protection Act on Wednesday. The court action, brought by Liddel Sheets Coulson P.A. and Cohen & Riechelson, contends that the defendant implemented a Facebook tracking pixel tool on its website to provide the personally identifiable information of its users to Facebook for third parties to purchase. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03591, Mendoza v. Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 05, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Genaro Mendoza on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated

Plaintiffs

Kamensky Cohen Riechelson

defendants

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/