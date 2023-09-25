Who Got The Work

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester partner David V. Roth has entered an appearance for Micnan LLC and Nakc Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges access barriers at the defendant's Ikea Court and Riverpoint Circle premises, was filed Aug. 10 in California Eastern District Court by the Vaughan & Associates Law Office on behalf of Diego Mendoza and Juan Mendoza. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, is 2:23-cv-01653, Mendoza et al v. Micnan, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 25, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Diego Mendoza

Juan Mendoza

Plaintiffs

Vaughan & Associates Law Office, Apc

defendants

Micnan, LLC

Nakc, Inc.

defendant counsels

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA