Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Ramin R. Younsessi on behalf of Victor Mendez, a stocker who was allegedly terminated after suffering injuries in an ATV accident. The case is 3:22-cv-02026, Mendez v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.

California

December 21, 2022, 2:56 PM