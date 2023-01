Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Hassan Ibrihim Abubakar, Hassan Mohamed and SOS Trucking Services LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Levin, Riback & Adelman on behalf of Deysi Sanchez Mendez. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Mendez v. SOS Trucking Services, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 11, 2023, 5:56 PM