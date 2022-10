Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Smithfield Packaged Meats to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Ragghianti Freitas on behalf of Maria Mendez. The case is 2:22-cv-07514, Mendez v. Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 7:24 PM