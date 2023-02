New Suit - Employment

Hartford Financial and FedEx Express were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was brought by Nash & Nemier on behalf of Miguel Mendez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10315, Mendez v. Fed Ex Freight East et al.

Insurance

February 07, 2023, 10:58 AM